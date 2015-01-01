SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Stephens B, Cuoco M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1623-1627.

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/21695067231192597

unavailable

We discuss two case studies that illustrate the application of conspicuity measures to evaluate two near miss events. Conspicuity distance measurements in both cases suggest that the hazards were not noticed during the user's normal activities. Near miss events can suggest the presence of hazardous situations. Near miss events also illustrate forensic analysis that may generalize to cases with more serious injuries.


Language: en
