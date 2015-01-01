|
Citation
|
Stephens B, Cuoco M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1623-1627.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
We discuss two case studies that illustrate the application of conspicuity measures to evaluate two near miss events. Conspicuity distance measurements in both cases suggest that the hazards were not noticed during the user's normal activities. Near miss events can suggest the presence of hazardous situations. Near miss events also illustrate forensic analysis that may generalize to cases with more serious injuries.
Language: en