Abstract

Cooperative driving automation (CDA) has the potential to facilitate vehicle-to-everything (V2X), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I), and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications to improve traffic operations and safety. In this study, the researchers assessed several V2I and V2V message design configurations and characteristics. The study was conducted online through Web-conferencing sessions. The researchers presented 24 participants with different driving scenarios followed by relevant in-vehicle CDA message designs. The participants were then asked open- and closed-ended questions on message understanding, situational expectations, message effectiveness, and design preferences. The messages using V2I designs tended to be clearer and better understood than those using V2V designs. Certain colors (green, red) and designs (lines, numbers) tended to be more effective. This study provided insights into drivers' perceptions of several CDA V2I and V2V message designs for specific scenarios. This study's findings will help future researchers and practitioners select appropriate CDA messages to improve overall transportation operations and safety.

Language: en