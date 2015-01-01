|
Lui TG, Hess LJ, Greenlee ET, DeLucia PR. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1693-1694.
Abstract
The current study sought to extend upon the findings of DeLucia et al. (2018), who observed a vigilance decrement when observers were asked to detect the presence of an elementary perceptual feature. A second, harder condition was introduced that asked participants to search for the absence of an elementary perceptual feature.
