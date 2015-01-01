SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Svancara AM, Kim W. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1695-1696.

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/21695067231192403

unavailable

Automated vehicle (AV) technologies are advancing and becoming increasingly accessible to the public domain. A growing literature is identifying individual characteristics that are associated with acceptance of AVs. The present study sought to identify driver risk profiles and explore the effects of these profiles on perceptions of AV technologies. Using a nationally representative survey, latent class analysis revealed five distinct risk profiles: 1) Safe Drivers, 2) Distracted Drivers, 3) Speeding Drivers, 4) Distracted and Speeding Drivers, and 5) Most Dangerous Drivers (these drivers largely endorsed all risky driving behaviors). Groups differed on their preferred level of AV based on their perceived comfort and safety with the technology. On average, the Safe Drivers tended to prefer L2 AVs and the Most Dangerous Drivers preferred L3 AVs.

FINDINGS build on our understanding of the factors that influence perceptions of AVs.


Language: en
