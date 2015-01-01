Abstract

Connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) afford the possibility of improving the transportation system by reducing traffic congestion and accidents. They also can increase employment and shopping opportunities for persons who cannot drive. During the early stages of use, CAVs will have to share the roadways with human-driven vehicles (HDVs), necessitating effective communication among CAVs and HDVs about their intentions and future actions. We previously reported results of a survey of drivers that assessed their knowledge of CAVs and thoughts about their deployment. In the present study, we describe the evaluations and opinions of CAV experts from academia, industry, and government obtained from in-depth interviews.

Language: en