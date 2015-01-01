Abstract

The present study examines feedback mechanisms (FMs) to facilitate communication between the blind and visually impaired (BVI) and their surroundings or devices. Although previous research has led to the development of numerous accessible technologies for aiding BVI individuals in various scenarios, the widespread usage of these technologies has been limited by a lack of user acceptance. This is often due to the high associated cost and difficulty in processing information intuitively, causing a high cognitive load, resulting in the system being mostly unusable. The core of these issues lie within the FMs opted for the intended application. To address these issues, this literature review scrutinizes unique literature with various implementations of FMs, which are then classified based on their cognitive load requirements, associated cost, and applicable scenarios, thereby assisting in making informed decisions for optimal design.

