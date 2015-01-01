|
Citation
|
Figueroa-Jacinto R, Cargill RS, Woodcock K. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1781-1785.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Amusement ride incidents resulting in major injuries are a rare occurrence. When they occur, in-depth assessment requires specialized expertise and methodologies. Human Factors, Ergonomics (HF/E), and Biomechanical Engineering (BMechE) professionals are uniquely equipped to evaluate incidents involving these complex systems. An HF/E approach would follow frameworks to understand whether, given the situation and the actions and limitations of the individual, the adverse incident would have been avoidable. As a complement, during the in-depth assessments, BMechE approaches consider principles of mechanical engineering, mechanics, and biology in the context of human responses. This study outlines HF/E and BMechE frameworks and approaches that can be leveraged when performing in-depth accident investigations involving amusement rides and explores areas to enhance these contributions.
Language: en