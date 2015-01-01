SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Werner A, Islam MS, Nachiappan A, Bafna T, Movassagh M, Jeon M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1894-1899.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/21695067231192420

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Distracted and visually impaired crosswalk users are at increased injury and death risk. A system that redirects the attention of distracted crosswalk users and helps both distracted and visually-impaired crosswalk users safely navigate crosswalks could mitigate that risk. We tested the effectiveness of four feedback systems on crosswalk navigation: no feedback (baseline), auditory (whistle), vibrotactile, and multimodal (auditory and vibrotactile). Twelve participants were recruited and blindfolded to cross an in-lab mock crosswalk. Analysis showed that multimodal auditory and vibrotactile feedback significantly increased the success rate of navigating through a crosswalk compared to the baseline. Among the participants, 83.3% (10 participants) preferred vibrotactile feedback, and 75% (9 participants) found vibrotactile feedback to be most intuitive. These findings can inform the development of infrastructure-embedded alert systems that promote the safety of distracted crosswalk users.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print