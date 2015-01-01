Abstract

This study investigated the effects of tactile display location and intensity on automated vehicle takeover performance. Twenty participants completed simulated driving tasks in a Level 3 automated vehicle and responded to takeover requests presented at different locations (seat back, seat pan, seat belt, and wrist) with different intensity levels.



RESULTS showed that higher intensity tactile displays were associated with faster takeover times, and placing the display on the wrist was correlated with shorter takeover times compared to the seat pan in lower intensity. However, there were no significant effects on maximum resulting jerk. These findings suggest that incorporating tactile displays in automated vehicles as takeover requests is promising, particularly when placed on the wrist and presented at higher intensities. This research contributes to the development of human-machine interfaces that can better assist drivers during takeovers and improve the safety of automated vehicles.

Language: en