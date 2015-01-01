|
Huang G, Pitts BJ. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1922-1923.
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
This study investigated the effects of tactile display location and intensity on automated vehicle takeover performance. Twenty participants completed simulated driving tasks in a Level 3 automated vehicle and responded to takeover requests presented at different locations (seat back, seat pan, seat belt, and wrist) with different intensity levels.
