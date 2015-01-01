Abstract

Driver fatigue is frequently associated with automobile accidents. Per electroencephalographic recordings, fatigue is associated with increases in the alpha and theta wave coefficients and a decrease in the beta wave coefficient. For assessing driving performance, one of the most common measures used in the literature is standard deviation of the vehicle's lateral position between two lane lines. Additionally, subjective scales and questionnaires have been used to assess subjective feelings of fatigue (e.g., Karolinska Sleepiness Scale). Given the importance of fatigue as a risk factor for accidents on the road, it is worth examining the effectiveness of various countermeasures. Rumble strips, which are built into the road, have been found to increase alertness and decrease fatigue immediately upon hitting them, but the effects are short lived. Energy drink consumption and blue light exposure have also been found to decrease physiological fatigue and improve driving performance and are worth consideration.

