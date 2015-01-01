SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ohlander U, Alfredson J, Riveiro M, Helldin T, Falkman G. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 1965-1970.

10.1177/21695067231192607

A team of fighter pilots in a distributed environment with limited access to information rely on technology to pursue teamwork. In order to design systems that support distributed teamwork, it is, therefore, necessary to understand how access to information affects the team members. Certain factors, such as mutual performance monitoring, shared mental models, adaptability, and backup behavior are considered essential for effective teamwork. We investigate these factors in this work, focusing on how visually communicated information affects fighter pilots' perception of these factors. For that, a questionnaire including the teamwork factors in relation to certain defined scenarios that contain various levels of information was distributed to fighter pilots. We show that the studied factors are affected by the level of information available to the pilots. Especially, mutual performance monitoring increases with the degree of available information.


Language: en
