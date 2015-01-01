Abstract

With increasing wildfires in the Western U.S., preparing individuals for evacuations has become vital. However, putting people in the presence of actual flames and smoke would be dangerous. Virtual Reality training provides valuable experience without endangering safety. To be optimally effective, a training should be designed by combining best practices with user insights. This study analyzed interviews with ten evacuees to identify their regrets and needs for future evacuations, informing VR training design. In a thematic analysis, the themes of Communication, Reflection, and Item Management emerged as critical. In a follow-up survey, participants ranked medicine, documents, and a first-aid kit as the most important items to pack during evacuation. By leveraging evacuee insights, VR training can address communication, mitigate regrets, and improve item management, empowering individuals with skills to navigate evacuations confidently.

Language: en