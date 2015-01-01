Abstract

Conspicuity is the ability of an object or feature to be noticed. We compare two conspicuity measurement methods: magnitude estimation and conspicuity angles. In Experiment One, both measures were collected for ten traffic signs. The relative conspicuity of the targets changed in a similar fashion for both measurements. In Experiment Two, reducing scene lightness reduced magnitude estimates of conspicuity. Taken together, these results suggest both methods have value in measurements of conspicuity.

Language: en