Abstract

Safety culture has ranked as a top human factors challenge for aviation maintenance, but there is a lack of actionable guidance for properly assessing and improving safety culture. As part of its efforts to promote a positive safety culture in aviation maintenance, the researchers developed and validated a new safety culture toolkit. The toolkit consists of a customizable survey, scoring guidance, and a roadmap for safety culture improvement. The data from n = 987 participants across five participating organizations supported the Job Demands-Resources (JD-R) model. Safety culture was a significant predictor of both Individual and Organizational Outcomes, with Individual Outcomes partially mediating the impact of safety culture on Organizational Outcomes. These results provided initial evidence of the content and predictive validity.

