Abstract

Decision support systems (DSS) incorporating satellite data can potentially augment the understanding of flood management decision makers in Indonesia. To mitigate mismatches between DSS functionality and stakeholder objectives that have hindered previous efforts, a DSS is developed using a novel stakeholder engagement process. A pilot study of Boston-area participants (n = 20) assessed whether DSS users had improved understanding of historical trends and policy impacts compared to control group participants receiving a briefing. Participants' understanding and projection of environmental, socioeconomic, and policy trends were assessed via scored questions and compared between groups using a Wilcoxon sign rank test. Higher understanding scores across categories were obtained by DSS users compared to the control group. Improved understanding of environmental, socioeconomic, and policy factors can be gained from a satellite data DSS developed using our novel process. Increased confidence in the DSS was gained ahead of evaluations with Indonesian end-user decisionmakers.

