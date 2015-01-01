Abstract

The flight deck of a commercial aircraft has become progressively digitized and operates in multiple modes with displays and indicators that require increasing levels of comprehension. Examining several aspects of cognitive processing is important to understand how threats to safety might occur and what actions might be taken to reduce severity or to eliminate the threat altogether. This paper presents the elements of cognition to consider, relevant characteristics of working memory and cognitive processing speed, types of disruptions and how they are addressed, results from overload or confusion, and the need for effective cognitive resilience to recover and repair the threat. Data from Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS) databases indicate 30% of cases could represent a distinct threat of cognitive overload. These are evaluated to identify sources and likelihood for surprise disruptions and to assess the potential of cognitive resilience. Adaptation of the CRM-TEM model is considered for potential application in training and investigations.

Language: en