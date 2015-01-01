Abstract

The anti-lock braking system (ABS) was designed to assist drivers in emergency braking situations. Though this technology is common to today's vehicles, not all drivers have knowledge and experience with ABS, especially the haptic brake pedal feedback. To educate drivers, a new training method was developed using an emergency braking interactive exercise, Pedals Emergency Stop©, and simulator with haptic brake pedal feedback. The exercise prompts drivers to press the brake in a motion consistent with emergency braking and feel the haptic feedback. During the exercise, if a driver presses the brake quickly, to the maximum travel and held the pedal position, the driver "passes" the trial. Drivers are presented with immediate feedback on their performance, and suggestions are presented to drivers who do not "pass" a trial.This new exercise is currently being used to educate novice teen drivers about emergency braking assist features during high school drivers' education classes.

Language: en