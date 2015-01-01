Abstract

Over-the-air (OTA) advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) updates may require drivers to adjust their mental models to maintain appropriate system use. Based on the magnitude of change to the ADAS, hands-on experience with the updated system may not require consumer education or training. In this study, 96 drivers experienced adaptive cruise control in the NADS-1 and received an OTA update with either pedestrian detection (PD) or traffic jam (TJ). Drivers that experienced PD had a higher confidence in their understanding of PD whereas drivers that experienced TJ, had a better understanding of TJ. However, their confidence was not correlated with their understanding of the system for either TJ or PD. Although hands-on experience with a new system may improve driver's understanding or confidence in their understanding of the system, consumer education may strengthen the relationship between their understanding and confidence in their understanding of ADAS.

Language: en