Abstract

Automated Vehicle (AV) technology has been developed with the goal of reducing injuries, improving mobility, and relieving drivers of driving responsibilities. However, achieving the expected benefits of AVs may require a high market penetration of these vehicles, which is not feasible in the near future. Consequently, a mixed traffic where human-driven vehicles (HVs) share the roads with AVs is expected. Despite the growing prevalence of AVs, few studies have focused on driver performance during HV-AV interactions. This study investigates the impact of driving styles and AV penetration rates on drivers' decision-making in mixed traffic. The results indicate that aggressive and moderate drivers may behave more aggressively and take advantage of AVs as the AV penetration increases. These findings provide valuable insights into the understanding of human drivers' decision-making processes and responses to HV-AV interactions in mixed traffic.

