Citation
Wu J, Jiang J, Duffy V, Zhou J, Chen Y, Tian R, McCoy D, Ruble T. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 2267-2273.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Effective speed management in transition areas is crucial. Although numerous studies have proposed countermeasures to ensure driving safety, little research has been conducted on identifying effective and low-cost countermeasures for speed management when transitioning from rural roads to small towns. This study proposes two countermeasures: roadside vegetation and change in lane width and investigates the impact of these countermeasures on speed management performance in this context using a driving simulator experiment. Thirty participants completed eight scenarios, and countermeasures were evaluated based on stabilized speed, minimum speed, and in-town average speed.
