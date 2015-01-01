|
Perry O, Goldberg A, Jaffe E, Bitan Y. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2023; 67(1): 2329-2334.
(Copyright © 2023, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Managing a mass-casualty incident (MCI) challenges commanders in the pre-hospital phase. Exploring the differences between the decision-making processes of novice and expert commanders can reveal how to improve training. This study aims to compare the decision-making processes between paramedic students and veteran paramedics.
