Abstract

The purpose of this study is to investigate how partially automated vehicles affect cognitive load. The study involved an on-road experiment where 29 participants drove a Tesla in both partially automated and manual mode for up to 45 minutes. The researchers objectively measured the participants' cognitive workload using the Detection Response Task (DRT) and subjectively assessed it using NASA Task Load Index (NASA-TLX). The findings revealed that there was no significant difference in cognitive workload between the partially automated mode and manual mode in both objective and subjective measures. Our study expands the literature on the effects of partially automated vehicles on cognitive workload by using DRT and NASA-TLX. Further studies should adopt similar methodology with the addition of physiological and ocular measures.

