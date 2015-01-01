SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Twohey EE, Hasley IB, Shaeffer PJ, Ceremuga GA, Firkins SA, Stringer GC, Vaz Carneiro Filho MR, Hollman JH, Savica R, Finnoff JT. Arch. Rehabil. Res. Clin. Transl. 2023; 5(4): e100301.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.arrct.2023.100301

PMID

38163040

PMCID

PMC10757192

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To compare validity indices of the King-Devick (KD) test and Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5 (SCAT5) for traumatic events in MMA, and to determine if perfusion events (alterations in consciousness as the result of choke holds) cause similar changes in KD/SCAT5 scores.

DESIGN: A prospective cohort study in MMA fighters who completed KD and SCAT5 assessments before and after a match. Outcomes were categorized as non-event, traumatic event, or perfusion event. KD/SCAT5 changes were compared between all athletes. PARTICIPANTS: One hundred forty MMA athletes (7 women, 133 men), mean age=27.1 ± 4.9 years. INTERVENTION: N/A. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: King-Devick (KD) test and Sport Concussion Assessment Tool 5 (SCAT5).

RESULTS: Among the 140 athletes, 19 sustained traumatic and 15 perfusion events. Testing provided sensitivities/specificities of 21.05%/93.39% (KD) and 77.78%/52.99% (SCAT5) in detecting a traumatic event. KD and SCAT5 Symptom Severity scores differed between athletes with and without traumatic events (P=.041 and.014). KD and SCAT5 Symptoms Score changes were observed between athletes with and without traumatic events (P=.023 and.042). Neither KD nor SCAT5 differed significantly between athletes with and without perfusion events.

CONCLUSIONS: The KD test provides high specificity and the SCAT5 demonstrates reasonable sensitivity when detecting a traumatic event. Of the SCAT5, symptoms-related scores may most effectively identify a traumatic event. A traumatic event may cause KD/SCAT5 changes similar to a concussion, while perfusion events did not.


Language: en

Keywords

Athletes; Brain injury; Martial arts; Perfusion; ROC Curve

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print