Abstract

PURPOSE: To the best of our knowledge, this is the first study conducted in Tunisia on the neurosurgical management of child cranial trauma. The objectives of the present work were to identify the causes of pediatric head injuries, explore epidemiological and clinical specificities, and analyze the short- and long-term postoperative evolution.



METHODS: A retrospective review was conducted on one hundred children with head injuries over a five-year period at one of the largest neurosurgery departments in Tunisia. The collected data encompassed demographic information, clinical presentation features, neuroimaging characteristics, surgical management, complications, and outcomes.



RESULTS: Over a five-year period, we have found 118 children who have undergone surgery, representing an annual incidence of twenty-four children per year. The average age was 10 years. Falls emerged as the primary cause of childhood head injuries in our series, followed by road traffic accidents. The most frequently encountered initial sign was the loss of consciousness (52%), followed by headaches (28%), vomiting (25%), and seizures (8%). The average time between the accident and admission to the operating unit was 10 h. Various neurosurgeries were performed, with the evacuation of an epidural hematoma being the most common procedure. At a median follow-up of 24 months, the outcomes were favorable in 88% of cases.



CONCLUSION: The main prognostic factors for head trauma in children included age, circumstances of the accident, association with polytrauma, the initial Glasgow Coma Scale, the nature of the initial cerebral lesions, and the timeliness and quality of initial management.

