Abstract

Shaken baby syndrome (SBS) or abusive head trauma (AHT) is one of the most common causes of death or serious neurological injury resulting from child abuse. AHT is defined as injury to the skull or intracranial contents of an infant or child younger than five years due to intentional abrupt impact and/or violent shaking. It is characterized by acute encephalopathy with subdural and retinal hemorrhages. We present a case of AHT that does not show the typical clinical triad. We describe one case of a pediatric patient addressed for forensic autopsy and where suspicion of AHT has arisen. The injury mechanism involved in the production of this syndrome and its clinical manifestation are sources of debate in forensic medicine. Thus, forensic pathologists must analyze all findings to determine SBS/AHT.

Language: en