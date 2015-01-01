SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

The editors. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1351506.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1351506

PMID

38162622

PMCID

PMC10755566

Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.3389/fpubh.2023.1195005.].



An Erratum on
Reframing human trafficking awareness campaigns in the United States: goals, audience, and content

by Savoia, E., Piltch-Loeb, R., Muibu, D., Leffler, A., Hughes, D., and Montrod, A. (2023). Front. Public Health. 11:1195005. doi: 10.3389/fpubh.2023.1195005

Due to a production error, the following references were erroneously omitted from the web HTML version and XML file;

4. U.S. Department of State. 2023 Trafficking in Persons Report: United States. Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons (2023).

17. CDC. Evaluation Brief: Gaining Consensus Among Stakeholders Through the Nominal Group Technique. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2006). Available online at: https://www.cdc.gov/healthyyouth/evaluation/pdf/brief7.txt

The publisher apologizes for this mistake. The original article has been updated.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; human trafficking; labor trafficking; awareness; sex trafficking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print