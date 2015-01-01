Abstract

BACKGROUND: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and Substance dependence are often thought to be linked as they are found to co-exist in many individuals. ADHD is estimated to be an essential indicator for the development of substance use disorder. Aim and Objective: To explore the relationship between different substance dependence and ADHD.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: This cross-sectional single-interview study was done at a tertiary care hospital in which a total of 153 Cases presenting to the Psychiatry OPD in a period of 03 months were selected serially based on inclusion and exclusion criteria. The diagnosis of substance dependence was made as per ICD-10 criteria. These subjects were then evaluated for the presence of ADHD and physical and psychological symptoms using the Adult ADHD self-rating scale and Maudsley's Addiction Profile.



RESULTS: The majority of our study subjects were aged between 24-29 years (45%) and were predominantly males (98.7%). Most of our subjects were dependent on smack (adulterated heroin) (38.5%) followed by cannabis (27.4%) and alcohol (18.3%). When evaluated for ADHD using the ADHD self-rating scale, we found that almost one-third of the study population had ADHD (33%). Prevalence of ADHD was maximum in the subjects with cannabis dependence (47.6%) followed by tobacco/smoking (38.8%), cocaine (33%), and alcohol (21.5%). This association was statistically significant for cannabis (p = 0.035). The standard mean of both the physical as well as psychological symptoms experienced by subjects was higher in the ADHD group compared to the non-ADHD group which was statistically significant (p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: While managing patients with substance dependence we need to target both underlying ADHD and any co-morbid physical and psychological illness if present for holistic recovery of the patient.

