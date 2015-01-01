Abstract

INTRO: The high rates of gun violence in the United States are a recognized public health concern with increased attention since the 1990's. The predominant studies used in gun violence research have been epidemiological approaches and quantitative analyses. This study, instead, examines lived experiences of gunshot wound survivors to better understand their situations. This study also compared the different census categories and their types of gunshot wound injuries. Ethnographic informed analyses may inform public health interventions to decrease firearm injuries.



METHODS: Data was collected through a series of semi-structured interviews at the emergency department of an urban, Level-1, academic trauma center. 96 patients with gunshot wounds (GSWs) from 2018-2022 were included in the study. Thematic analysis was conducted after coding interview responses.



RESULTS: There was a significant difference found between the 2 census categories (White and Minority populations). Those who self-identified as white had more self-inflicted GSWs (6) than other groups. Those who self-identified in the minority population had more GSWs as a result of an altercation (36) or as an innocent bystander (20). Interview data also demonstrated a trend in changing opinions about firearms in a group of participants with remote previous gunshot wounds (pGSW). When compared to the acute gunshot wound group (aGSW) the previous gunshot wound group (pGSW) responses showed support for increased gun safety and policies that limit firearm access.



CONCLUSION: Different injury patterns between census groups demonstrates that multiple public health approaches will be needed to decrease firearm violence. Ethnographically informed approaches, including the support of people with previous GSW injuries, may help craft those interventions to reduce injury. Matched peer support programs represent one potential intervention to decrease secondary injury and firearm violence.

