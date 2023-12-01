Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Previous studies have shown that treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) with positive airway pressure (PAP) therapy in patients with depression may improve depression symptoms and response to antidepressant therapy. We investigated the association between PAP therapy adherence, self-harm events, healthcare resource utilization (HCRU), and costs over 2 years in a national sample of patients with pre-existing depression and newly diagnosed comorbid OSA.



METHODS: Administrative claims data were linked to objective PAP therapy usage. Inverse probability treatment weighting was used to compare outcomes over 2 years across PAP adherence levels. The predicted numbers of emergency room (ER) visits and hospitalizations by adherence level were assessed using risk-adjusted generalized linear models.



RESULTS: 37,459 patients were included. Relative to non-adherent patients, consistently adherent patients had fewer self-harm events (0.04 vs 0.05, p < 0.001) after 1 year, and significantly (all p < 0.001) fewer ER visits (0.66 vs 0.86) and all-cause hospitalizations (0.13 vs 0.17), and lower total ($11,847 vs $11,955), inpatient hospitalization ($1634 vs $2274), and ER visit ($760 vs $1006) costs per patient in the second year of PAP therapy. Consistently adherent patients showed lower risk for hospitalizations and ER visits. LIMITATIONS: Using observational claims data, we were unable to assess clinical characteristics including sleep, sleepiness, and daytime symptoms, or important social determinants of health. We were limited in assessing care received outside of the included health plans.



CONCLUSION: Consistent adherence to PAP therapy over 2 years was associated with improved HCRU outcomes for patients with pre-existing depression newly diagnosed with comorbid OSA.

Language: en