Weiss JR, Sharobeam M, Faden J. J. Nerv. Ment. Dis. 2024; 212(1): 68-69.
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38166184
Throughout history, mental illness has often been attributed to witchcraft or possession by malicious entities (Ventriglio et al., 2018). Current opinions vary but suggest that supernatural beliefs exist on a continuum from overvalued ideas to delusions, and the line between culturally sanctioned possession and mental illness is blurry (Ventriglio et al., 2018). Many cultures today may consider spiritual possession normal until it renders the victim severely distressed or dysfunctional (Gaw et al., 1998).
