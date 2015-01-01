Abstract

Throughout history, mental illness has often been attributed to witchcraft or possession by malicious entities (Ventriglio et al., 2018). Current opinions vary but suggest that supernatural beliefs exist on a continuum from overvalued ideas to delusions, and the line between culturally sanctioned possession and mental illness is blurry (Ventriglio et al., 2018). Many cultures today may consider spiritual possession normal until it renders the victim severely distressed or dysfunctional (Gaw et al., 1998).



In delusions of possession, a person believes that they have been seized by a supernatural entity (Pietkiewicz et al., 2021). Those diagnosed with a schizophrenia spectrum illness are at greatest risk of having these delusions. In this population, 33%-74% also experience command auditory hallucinations (CAHs), further animating the beliefs and even encouraging thoughts of suicide or homicide (Braham et al., 2004).



Suicide remains a major public health concern. The age-standardized suicide rate in the Americas increased by 17% between 2000 and 2019 (World Health Organization, 2021). In the United States, suicide accounted for 47,458 deaths in 2021 alone (Ahmad et al., 2022). However, despite increasing suicide rates and attention in the scientific literature, standardized risk assessment tools have not been found to reliably predict suicide. An individualized patient-centered approach--particularly one that takes into account the phenomenology of psychosis--may be prudent (Bürgy, 2008; Saab et al., 2022). ...

