Zhu X, Jiang W, Shi W, Shi J. PLoS One 2024; 19(1): e0295705.

(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0295705

38166026

The school bullying incident has aroused widespread concern in current society. How to manage students' anti-social behavior has become an increasingly serious problem for administrators. This study uses a sample of 8270 junior high school students to examine the mechanism of academic achievement on students' antisocial behavior. The results showed that academic performance has a U-shaped impact on antisocial behavior. This study further found that the U-shaped effect of academic performance on antisocial behavior was mediated by the praise; In addition, this study also found that moral identity moderates the U-shaped relationship between academic performance, praise, and antisocial performance. The findings provide the implications for school administrators and teachers to pay attention to the "moral trap" of academic achievement and praise, and pay attention to excellent students' moral education, to reduce the possibility of their anti-social behavior.


Language: en
