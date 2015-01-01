Abstract

BACKGROUND: Undernutrition remains a serious public health problem in developing countries, including Ethiopia. In particular, street adolescents are more at risk for undernutrition because they are the most underprivileged population. However, there is a paucity of information about undernutrition among street adolescents in Ethiopia.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the prevalence of undernutrition (stunting and thinness) and factors associated with undernutrition among street adolescents in Adama town, Oromia regional state, Ethiopia, 2023.



METHOD: A community-based cross sectional study was conducted among 358 street adolescents from January 15-30, 2023. A convenience sampling technique was used to select the required sample size. A structured, interviewer-administered questionnaire was used to collect the data from the respondents. The collected data were checked, coded, entered into Epidata 4.6 and exported to Statistical Package for Social Sciences version 25. Both Bivariable and Multivariable logistic regression analyses were conducted to determine the factors that are associated with thinness and stunting. P values below 0.05 at the 95% confidence interval were considered indicative of a statistically significant association. Finally, statements, graphs, tables and charts were used for result presentation.



RESULT: This study revealed that, the prevalence of undernutrition was 47.2%. Thinness and stunting accounted for 20.4% and 34.1% respectively and 7.3% both thinness and stuting. Age (adusted odd ratio = 1.41; 95% confidence interval: 1.17-1.71), skipped one or more meals per day ((adusted odd ratio = 3.50; 95% confidence interval: 1.23-9.94), drinking unprotected water source ((adusted odd ratio = 3.23; 95% confidence interval: 1.49-6.98) and use of mastish ((adusted odd ratio = 2.91; 95% confidence interval: 1.19-7.12) were factors statistically associated with thinness. Being skipped one or more meals per day ((adusted odd ratio = 4.14; 95% confidence interval: 1.87-9.14), washing hands before meals ((adusted odd ratio = 0.46; 95% confidence interval: 0.26-0.81) and moderate depression ((adusted odd ratio = 2.93; 95% confidence interval: 1.05-8.15) were factors significantly associated with stunting.



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATION: In conculusion, the prevalence of undernutrition (thinness, stunting or both together) was high among street adolescents. To enhance street adolecents' nutritional status, targeted nutritional treatments, providing health services and good hygiene and sanitatios practices are urgently needed.

