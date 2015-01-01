Abstract

OBJECTIVES: With the growing market penetration of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs), the interaction between conventional human-driven vehicles (HDVs) and CAVs will be inevitable. However, the effects of CAVs in mixed traffic streams have not been extensively studied in China. This study aims to quantify the changes in driving characteristics of an HDV while following a CAV compared to following another HDV and investigate the corresponding impact on traffic safety and the environment caused by these changes.



METHODS: Firstly, two scenarios were built on a driving simulation platform. In scenario 1, the driver follows a vehicle programmed to execute the speed profile of the HDV obtained from the Shanghai Naturalistic Driving Study (SH-NDS) project. In scenario 2, the driver follows a vehicle whose speed profile is calibrated according to the Cooperative Adaptive Cruise Control (CACC) follow-along theory. Secondly, the speed, acceleration, and headway of 30 individuals in each following scenario were analyzed. Speed and acceleration volatility (standard deviation, deviation rate) and time-to-collision (TTC) were selected as indexes to assess the safety impact. The emission and fuel consumption models were used to determine the environmental impact after being localized by the parameters.



RESULTS: HDVs following CAVs exhibit less driving volatility in speed and acceleration, show remarkable improvements in TTC, consume less fuel, and produce fewer emissions on average.



CONCLUSIONS: By introducing CAVs into the road traffic system, traffic operation safety and environmental quality will be improved, with a more stable flow status, lower collision risk, and less air pollution.

