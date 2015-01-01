Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals are more likely to experience mental health difficulties than cisgender individuals due to unique stressors related to their stigmatized gender identity and/or expression. This meta-analysis examined the associations between gender minority stressors and resilience factors, as measured by the Gender Minority Stress and Resilience Measure (GMSR; Testa et al., 2015), and two types of mental health symptoms (i.e., depression and anxiety). A comprehensive literature search and study inclusion process following PRISMA guidelines identified 69 sources, representing 47 unique samples. Mean effect sizes revealed significant positive associations between all GMSR minority stress subscales and anxiety and depression symptoms (rs = .22 to.40) with larger correlations for proximal stressors compared to distal stressors. The GMSR resilience subscales were significantly negatively correlated with anxiety and depression symptoms (rs = -.07 to -.16). These findings highlight the robust relationship between gender minority stressors and mental health symptoms among TGD individuals and indicate a need for addressing these stressors both by reducing exposure to external stressors and by addressing the internalization of those stressors in clinical settings. The small effects for the resilience subscales suggest a need to examine additional resilience factors that may be more pertinent to mental health among TGD individuals.

