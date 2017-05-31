SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Corkery JM, Schifano F. Acad. Forensic Pathol. 2022; 12(4): 149-166.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, National Association of Medical Examiners)

DOI

10.1177/19253621221142480

PMID

36545302

PMCID

PMC9761242

Abstract

BACKGROUND: 4-Fluoroethylphenidate (4F-EPH) is a psychoactive substance, sold primarily over the Internet as a 'research chemical'. Recreational and 'functional' use of this drug has been reported by online user fora. Scientifically-based data on the pharmacological, physiological, psychopharmacological, toxicological, and epidemiological characteristics of this molecule is non-existent. The aim of this paper is to remedy this situation.
METHODS: Recent literature (including 'grey') was searched to update what is known about 4F-EPH, especially its toxicity. This was supplemented by netnographic examinations of internet sites.
RESULTS: The resultant information is presented, including details of the first reported death involving 4F-EPH use in 2016. There are no international controls imposed on 4F-EPH. However, it has been made a controlled drug in several European countries, including the United Kingdom since 31 May 2017, as well as Canada.
CONCLUSIONS: It is vital that any other cases, including non-fatal overdoses, are documented so that a firmer scientific evidence-base can be established for this molecule. This will then help inform clinical practice.


Language: en

Keywords

4-Fluoroethylphenidate; 4F-EPH; Death; Ethyl 2-(4-fluorophenyl)-2-(piperidin-2-yl)acetate; Forensic pathology; p-Fluoroethylphenidate; Toxicity

