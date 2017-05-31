|
Corkery JM, Schifano F. Acad. Forensic Pathol. 2022; 12(4): 149-166.
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of Medical Examiners)
36545302
BACKGROUND: 4-Fluoroethylphenidate (4F-EPH) is a psychoactive substance, sold primarily over the Internet as a 'research chemical'. Recreational and 'functional' use of this drug has been reported by online user fora. Scientifically-based data on the pharmacological, physiological, psychopharmacological, toxicological, and epidemiological characteristics of this molecule is non-existent. The aim of this paper is to remedy this situation.
4-Fluoroethylphenidate; 4F-EPH; Death; Ethyl 2-(4-fluorophenyl)-2-(piperidin-2-yl)acetate; Forensic pathology; p-Fluoroethylphenidate; Toxicity