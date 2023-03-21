|
Capela JB, Reis M, Almeida I, Gaspar L, Scortenschi E, Soares M, Ramalho A, Santos V, Calado C, Alfaro M, Rosa J. Pediatric Oncall Journal 2023; 21(3).
INTRODUCTION: Drowning is the third leading cause of accidental death worldwide, particularly among children. It is a significant public health issue, often occurring in bathing areas with high influx of tourists who are not aware of local risks. Non-fatal drowning incidents can result in permanent neurological damage in children. Our objective was to characterize the pediatric population involved in submersion incidents and hospitalized in a level II hospital, including the short-term hospitalization unit, ward and pediatric intensive care unit. Additionally, we aimed to compare our demographic findings with available data.
