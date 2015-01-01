|
Citation
|
Blocher J, Siegel RB. N. Y. Univ. Law Rev. 2023; 98(6): 1795-1830.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, New York University School of Law)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Since the Founding era, governments have banned guns in places where weapons threaten activities of public life. The Supreme Court reaffirmed this tradition of "sensitive places" regulation in District of Columbia v. Heller, and locational restrictions on weapons have become a central Second Amendment battleground in the aftermath of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. Liberals have criticized Bruen for requiring public safety laws to mimic founding practice, while conservatives have criticized it for licensing regulatory change not within the original understanding. In this Essay we argue that Bruen's analogical method looks to the past to guide change in weapons regulation, not to foreclose change. We illustrate the kinds of sensitive-place regulations Bruen authorizes with examples spanning several centuries, and close by demonstrating--contrary to recent court decisions--that a 1994 federal law prohibiting gun possession by persons subject to a domestic violence restraining order is constitutional under Bruen.
Language: en