Citation
Bhuptani PH, Cruz-Sanchez M, Orchowski LM. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2291932.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38166564
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sexual victimization is a serious public health problem, with a range of negative impacts on mental and physical health. Responses that individuals get to disclosure of sexual victimization play an important role in recovery. With the increased use of social media, more survivors are talking about their experiences of sexual victimization online. Research is needed to document the correlates of online disclosure of sexual victimization.
Language: en
Keywords
#Metoo; #MeToo; Adult; Agresión sexual; Crime Victims; Cross-Sectional Studies; disclosure; Disclosure; divulgación/revelación; Emotions; gender; género; Humans; orientación sexual; rape; Rape; Sexual assault; sexual orientation; violación