Fernández-Fillol C, Hidalgo-Ruzzante N, Pérez-García M, Hyland P, Shevlin M, Karatzias T. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 15(1): e2285671.

(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

10.1080/20008066.2023.2285671

38156874

PMC10763906

BACKGROUND: Resilience is a modulating factor in the development of PTSD and CPTSD after exposure to traumatic events. However, the relationship between resilience and ICD-11 CPTSD is not adequately understood in survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV).

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to determine whether resilience has a mediating role in the relationship between severity of violence and severity of CPTSD symptoms.

METHOD: A sample of 202 women IPV survivors completed self-rated questionnaires to assess CPTSD, severity of violence and resilience.

RESULTS: Mediation analyses indicated that there was a direct relationship between the severity of violence and the severity of CPTSD symptoms (β = .113, p < .001) and that there was a significantly inverse relationship between levels of resilience and the severity of CPTSD symptoms (β = -.248, p < .001). At the same time, there was no significant relationship between the severity of violence and resilience (β = -.061, p = .254).

CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that resilience does not mediate the relationship between violence severity and CPTSD severity. Directions for future research are discussed.


CPTSD; Female; Humans; International Classification of Diseases; intimate partner violence; Intimate Partner Violence; Resilience; Resilience, Psychological; Resiliencia; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic; TEPTC; Violence; violencia doméstica

