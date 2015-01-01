|
Fernández-Fillol C, Hidalgo-Ruzzante N, Pérez-García M, Hyland P, Shevlin M, Karatzias T. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 15(1): e2285671.
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
38156874
BACKGROUND: Resilience is a modulating factor in the development of PTSD and CPTSD after exposure to traumatic events. However, the relationship between resilience and ICD-11 CPTSD is not adequately understood in survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV).
CPTSD; Female; Humans; International Classification of Diseases; intimate partner violence; Intimate Partner Violence; Resilience; Resilience, Psychological; Resiliencia; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic; TEPTC; Violence; violencia doméstica