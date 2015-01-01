|
Citation
|
Steil R, Weiss J, Müller-Engelmann M, Dittmann C, Priebe K, Kleindienst N, Fydrich T, Stangier U. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2260293.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37860858
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Literature on the association between therapist adherence and treatment success in the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is scarce, and the results are mixed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adherencia al tratamiento; Child; Child Abuse; Cognitive Behavioral Therapy; cognitive processing therapy; Dialectical Behavior Therapy; dialectical behaviour therapy for PTSD; Female; fidelidad al tratamiento; Humans; integridad del tratamiento; Post-traumatic stress disorder; treatment integrity; PTSD治疗完整性; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic; terapia de procesamiento cognitivo; terapia dialéctica conductual para TEPT; therapeutic adherence; Trastorno de estrés postraumático; treatment fidelity; Treatment Outcome; 创伤后应激障碍; 治疗依从性; 治疗保真度; 认知加工疗法; 辩证行为疗法