Charny S, Cao G, Gafter L, Bar-Shalita T, Lahav Y. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2213110.

(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

10.1080/20008066.2023.2213110

37227216

PMC10215018

BACKGROUND: War is a highly traumatogenic experience that may result in trauma-related symptoms during exposure. Although most individuals exhibit recovery after the trauma ends, symptomatology during exposure may serve as an initial indicator underlying symptomatology at the posttraumatic phase, hence the imperative to identify risk factors for trauma-related symptoms during the peritraumatic phase. While research has uncovered several factors associated with peritraumatic distress, such as age, gender, history of mental disorder, perceived threat, and perceived social support, the role of sensory modulation has not been explored.
METHOD: To address this gap, 488 Israeli citizens were assessed using an online survey for sensory modulation and trauma-related symptoms during rocket attacks.
RESULTS: Analyses revealed that while the association between high sensory responsiveness and elevated levels of specific trauma-related symptoms is somewhat weak (0.19 LIMITATIONS: This study relied on convenience sampling and a cross-sectional design.
CONCLUSIONS: The present findings suggest that sensory modulation evaluation may serve as an important screening tool for identifying individuals who are vulnerable to trauma-related symptoms during the peritraumatic phase, and that implementing sensory modulation strategies as part of preventative interventions for PTSD might be effective.


amenaza percibida; apoyo social percibido; Cross-Sectional Studies; guerra; Humans; modulación sensorial; perceived social support; perceived threat; Psychotic Disorders; sensory modulation; Síntomas relacionados con el trauma; Social Support; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic; Surveys and Questionnaires; trauma; Trauma-related symptoms; war; 创伤; 创伤相关症状； 感觉调制； 感知到的威胁； 感知到的社会支持； 战争

