Citation
Charny S, Cao G, Gafter L, Bar-Shalita T, Lahav Y. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2213110.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37227216
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: War is a highly traumatogenic experience that may result in trauma-related symptoms during exposure. Although most individuals exhibit recovery after the trauma ends, symptomatology during exposure may serve as an initial indicator underlying symptomatology at the posttraumatic phase, hence the imperative to identify risk factors for trauma-related symptoms during the peritraumatic phase. While research has uncovered several factors associated with peritraumatic distress, such as age, gender, history of mental disorder, perceived threat, and perceived social support, the role of sensory modulation has not been explored.
Language: en
Keywords
|
amenaza percibida; apoyo social percibido; Cross-Sectional Studies; guerra; Humans; modulación sensorial; perceived social support; perceived threat; Psychotic Disorders; sensory modulation; Síntomas relacionados con el trauma; Social Support; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic; Surveys and Questionnaires; trauma; Trauma-related symptoms; war; 创伤; 创伤相关症状； 感觉调制； 感知到的威胁； 感知到的社会支持； 战争