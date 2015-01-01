Abstract

Governments and manufacturers anticipate that connected vehicle deployments will reduce accidents, optimize traffic flow, and enhance the driving experience. Although extensive studies focus on the technical aspects of connected vehicles, a gap exists in systematically analyzing the invention trends shaping the field. Insights into these trends is a strategic imperative for policymakers, researchers, and investors alike. This study presents a systematic patent review (SPR) as a robust and adaptable methodological framework for patent analysis. Adapted from the established systematic literature review (SLR), the SPR offers detailed insights into both the thematic and temporal trajectories of innovation in any technology field. The SPR identifies 220 U.S. patents from 2018 to 2022 and classifies them into specific objective categories such as computing resources, cybersecurity, and driving safety, among others. The study notes an increasing focus on driving safety and secure wireless communications, which aligns with broader goals of enhancing safety and situational awareness in transportation. Both the methodological framework and findings address an existing gap in the literature, guide future research, policymaking, and investment in the field of connected vehicles.

