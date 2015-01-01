SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li Q, Shao C, Walker S, Kwon KH. Journal. Mass Commun. Q. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication)

10.1177/10776990231217740

unavailable

This study explores the intermedia agenda-setting of the U.S. gun control movement in 2018, with a specific focus on the role of activism/advocacy media and ephemeral websites in shaping the movement discourse in news outlets. Structural topic modeling and cross-lagged correlation analyses of the Facebook URLs Share dataset show that activism/advocacy media played an important role in proposing unique agendas and aligning them with other news outlets. Meanwhile, ephemeral websites were prone to containing conspiratorial information, which could have been purposive to influence the movement. The study provides empirical insights into how various media actors interact to shape social movement discourses.


Language: en
