Abstract

The search for common and serious single causes of road crashes naturally leads to a concentration on the road user. This is supported by a legal framework in the search for the main cause and the suspect for this cause. In prevention, we havefor decades been more inclined to look for systematic improvements of all elements of the road transport system, and we direct the recommendations for actions towards system designers, organizations, products and services. In this paper the discussion about causation and prevention is broadened in the light of Vision Zero and its approach to prevention of serious and fatal injuries. We also discuss the Swedish judicial system and why the prevention approach has not been legislated or even generally accepted. Occupational health and safety legislation and road rules are compared, as well as how sustainability practices and reporting are tools to apply prevention where organizations have a natural sphere of influence that could mitigate deaths and serious injuries within value chains. It is recommended that we stop using the term causation as it is only directing actions in one direction. There is a risk that the focus on causation, in particular single causes, will deviate actions away from robust prevention countermeasures such as increased seat belt use, relevant speed limits, and well functioning roundabouts and median barriers. Furthermore, there is also a risk that important preventative actions from organizations are overlooked.

Language: en