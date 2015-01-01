SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jobin PG, Stewart C, Vipani A, Perez-Alvarez I, Pepkowitz S, Klapper E, Berg A, Stillman K, Torbati S, Kuo A, Trivedi H, Yang JD, Steinberger J, Van Allan RJ, Friedman O, Cardoza K, Ayoub WS. ACG Case Rep. J. 2024; 11(1): e01246.

(Copyright © 2024, American College of Gastroenterology)

10.14309/crj.0000000000001246

38162005

PMC10754582

Mushroom (amatoxin) poisoning from ingestion is a rare but life-threatening medical emergency characterized by gastrointestinal symptoms before progression to multisystem organ failure in severe cases. Many therapies of amatoxin intoxication have been described, including supportive care, medical therapies, detoxification strategies, and liver transplant. The evidence supporting these therapies remains limited due to the rarity of amatoxin poisoning and challenge of a timely diagnosis. We report a case of amatoxin poisoning in Los Angeles causing severe liver injury without acute liver failure treated successfully using medical therapies, gallbladder drainage, and plasma exchange.


Language: en

case report; acute liver failure; Amatoxin; mushroom poisoning; silibinin

