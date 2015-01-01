Abstract

This study assesses the risk that rape survivors have of developing cervical cancer in the context of conflict. A cross-sectional and descriptive study conducted in Bunyakiri and Kavumu, a conflict region in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo during the period from September 1 to 10, 2022, including 47 women survivors of sexual violence, 41 of whom were selected on the basis of certain criteria with age ranging from 18 to 50 years. Speculum examination was performed with visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA). After collecting data, the latter were encoded in the Excel file and grouped in the form of tables then analyzed after calculating the percentage. Ages of 21-30 years was the most represented, i.e., 56%. Among them, 34.1% were married and 31.7% were abandoned. Majority was in secondary school (46.3%) and illiterates (34.1%). 36.5% complained of pelvic pain and 36.5% reported first sexual intercourse at the age range of 13-15 years, of which 25 cases, i.e., 61% were sexually active. 39% reported having had 3 sexual partners in their life. VIA was negative in 97.5% of cases. It should be mentioned in this study that the environment of conflict zone, the circumstances of rape and the risky sexual behavior of survivors are an ecosystem that predisposes them to cervical cancer.

